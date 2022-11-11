New content and major gameplay update!

The game has been updated with a new content update introducing not just one but TWO new vehicles for players to unlock. But thats not all! Steering and drifting have had a major overhaul which improves responsiveness and playability for all vehicles, especially at higher speeds and on bumpier tracks. See end of post for patch notes.

New vehicle: Patrol 80

Racing just get a wee bit safer: the **Patrol 80*** is on the case!

The vehicle is not available by default and must be unlocked.

To unlock it you must either:

Win gold in the Crankshaft Cup in the Three Star grand prix difficulty or higher.

in the in the difficulty or higher. Finish in any position in any 90 races (Time Trial, Custom Tournament or Grand Prix).

*name is maybe not final. Any suggestions?

New vehicle: Formula-99

Racing just get a whole lot faster! The **Formula-99*** has left the pit!

The vehicle is not available by default and must be unlocked.

To unlock it you must either:

Finish at least one Time Trial race on each track in the game.

on in the game. Finish in any position in any 120 races (Time Trial, Custom Tournament or Grand Prix).

*name is maybe not final. Any suggestions?

Patch notes 2022-10-28

General gameplay

Steering is now much more responsive for all vehicles. This is especially noticable on bumpy terrain and at higher speeds.

Drifting mechanics reworked. Try it out and see if this update made you a new drift star! Remember to use the brakes at higher speeds!

Vehicle and avatar stats reworked and improved and should now better reflect the actual behaviour of the vehicles.

Computer opponents became a little bit too trigger happy after the last update and their aggressiveness has been toned down slightly at higher difficulties.

Slightly increased vehicle top speeds in One Star and Two Star tier races.

The bonus nitro boost from timing your throttle after being hit by an item has been increased.

Menus, UI and options

The Options menu is now available when pausing the game in any game mode.

The Options->Gameplay submenu has been renamed Custom Tour and can now also be accessed while selecting vehicle/avatar and track prior to starting a Custom Tournament by pressing "M" when using a keyboard or "West Button" on a gamepad (X on XBOX controllers, Square on DualShock/DualSense, Y on Switch Pro Controller, etc).

Added option to choose number of laps per track in Custom Tournament.

Vehicles

Collision models and hitboxes for all vehicles have been adjusted for smoother gameplay and less terrain/obstacle snag.

Tracks

Boost City: Removed an imbalanced boost arrow. Adjusted barrier placement.

All tracks: Boost arrow boost values adjusted. Various minor doodad placement and collision/hitbox adjustments.

Items

Rockets: Acceleration and travel speed increased slightly.

Propelling Propeller: Propelling mechanics reworked for a much much much improved experience.

Major bug fixes

Resolved an issue where cutscenes could not be skipped when using a gamepad.

Resolved an issue where in-game camera toggling could not be accessed when using a gamepad.

Miscellaneous

Cutscenes can now always be cancelled with the Escape key regardless if using a gamepad or a keyboard.

Bonus content: All traffic cones in the game have been restored to normal 🎃

Stay tuned for more seasonal events to come!

Pickup Truck secondary unlock criteria now requires 30 completed races, down from 40.

Mr. Threads secondary unlock criteria now requires 210 completed races, down from 280. The primary unlock criteria is still 1500 missile hits in Custom Tournament/Grand Prix (missiles fired by CPU opponents also count).

Lots of minor bugfixes, adjustments, improvements, etc all over the place.

Known issues

Connecting more than four Xinput compatible gamepads or controllers may result in undesired effects. Until this is resolved the game is only reliably playable with 1 keyboard + 4 gamepads/controllers for a total of 5 human players. I deeply apologize for this and hope to have it resolved in a future update so that you can all enjoy Super Gosu Cars with up to 8 players as is intended. Any input or feedback on this issue is greatly appreciated to help speed up the process.

DualSense controllers have issues steering using the D-pad. If you encounter these issues you might solve them by creating a custom controller setup in the Steam client.

Keep in mind that the game is still in development and bugs and other oddities may be present.

If you encounter anything you don't like (or do like) please let me know!

Enjoy the update and the new content!

Love,

The Developer