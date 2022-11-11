 Skip to content

The siege of Brimir update for 11 November 2022

EA v0.06.2 patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9917943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Remove reset default key bindings for now, they make the skills in the keyboard to not work properly. It will be properly fixed later.
  • Fixed UI cost for skill progress
  • Skill progress was not saved properly

