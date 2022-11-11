- Remove reset default key bindings for now, they make the skills in the keyboard to not work properly. It will be properly fixed later.
- Fixed UI cost for skill progress
- Skill progress was not saved properly
The siege of Brimir update for 11 November 2022
EA v0.06.2 patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
