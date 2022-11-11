 Skip to content

Cult Of Babel update for 11 November 2022

Hotfix - LT & 1st Boss Crash

Share · View all patches · Build 9917939

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug causing a crash when pressing LT on a 360 controller while not using the left joystick
  • Fixed a bug causing a crash when killing the first boss with status effects

Changed files in this update

Depot 2078971
