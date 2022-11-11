- Fixed a bug causing a crash when pressing LT on a 360 controller while not using the left joystick
- Fixed a bug causing a crash when killing the first boss with status effects
Cult Of Babel update for 11 November 2022
Hotfix - LT & 1st Boss Crash
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update