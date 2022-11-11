Update 21 - Bug Fix 2

What's new?
New content
- Blueberry/Juice inflation scene at the hotel's vending machine
- Shower inflation scene (Triggers when you shower while very heavy, with a 40%, 60%, 80% chance that increases as you get larger. At max weight, you can't refuse the extra scene when it triggers).
General Quality of Life changes
- The breast-growth transformation attached to Nettie's milk addiction mechanic can now be disabled at the hotel mirror. This will persist between saves, so you only need to set it once if you don't want to see it anymore.
Technical changes / Fixes
- The game is now running RenPy version 7.5, which should eliminate a ton of bugs that couldn't be remedied before.
- Fixed over 20 instances of "Text box overflow" from text that was too long.
- Fixed a bug where menu length would sometimes crash the game.
