Onirism Patch

- Fixed more issues with the Swamp respawn
- Fixed a collision issue in the Glacier that caused a path to be blocked
- Fixed an issue that caused the player needing to reload the level for the cutscene in the borealis Sea to play
- Hopefully fixed some input issues
- ajusted the player jump momentum a bit
- Fixed some snapping when sliding backward
