Onirism update for 11 November 2022

Onirism Patch

Onirism Patch

Build 9917276

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed more issues with the Swamp respawn
  • Fixed a collision issue in the Glacier that caused a path to be blocked
  • Fixed an issue that caused the player needing to reload the level for the cutscene in the borealis Sea to play
  • Hopefully fixed some input issues
  • ajusted the player jump momentum a bit
  • Fixed some snapping when sliding backward

