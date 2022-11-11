- Added race charts, available in the event stats window (for races) and when watching a race recording
- Added session point charts, available in the session stats window
- Customizer now has buttons to save and load all paint jobs, making it easier to create more than the default 4 paint jobs per a vehicle model
- Host list now automatically refreshes if it was opened so quickly that lobby pings were not known yet
- Not waiting for disconnected players anymore once everyone else has finished a race
- Number of connected players is now shown at session init and end - clicking the text lists the players
- Increased the maximum number of ghosts to race against when selected from leaderboards
- Increased the maximum number of custom trees in a level if not all default trees are included
- Added a car physics steering multiplier "Neutral return" to enable smoother return to neutral after steering (when not countersteering)
- Fixed a rare issue where collision model and visual mesh were not in sync with road side objects (in the first marker of a closed loop)
- Fixed a very rare spawn point position issue
- Fixed the default value for votable items not updated in dedicated servers when admin uses GUI to change settings
- Fixed ghost recordings getting broken if idling for over 10 minutes when hotlapping
- Look back button no longer does anything in the free rotation mode (e.g. camera mode 9)
- Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements
Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 11 November 2022
Update Notes for v0.85
Patchnotes via Steam Community
