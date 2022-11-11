 Skip to content

Contractors VR update for 11 November 2022

v0.93.3.0 Patch Notes

  • Added 'Mute all' buttons to lobby UI and in-game scoreboard UI
  • Removed the Zompkin Event scoreboard and Pumpkin Zombies
  • Reduced the grenade damage scale
  • Adjusted the blood splash effect
  • Addressed an issue that may cause the magazines to disappear in Survival Mode
  • Fixed the revive indicator error when the player is down in Survival Mode
  • Fixed the wrong reloading animations for semi-auto shotguns
  • Fixed several model and reload animation glitches for C96 Mauser Pistol
  • Fixed the iron sight model error for Deagle
  • Fixed the wrong model size of Kashtan Scope for AKM
  • Fixed the wrong situation of the fire selector switch for MK18
  • Fixed the bolt-pulling animation error for MK18
  • Addressed miscellaneous interaction issues for Survival mode

