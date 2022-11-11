v0.93.3.0 Patch Notes
- Added 'Mute all' buttons to lobby UI and in-game scoreboard UI
- Removed the Zompkin Event scoreboard and Pumpkin Zombies
- Reduced the grenade damage scale
- Adjusted the blood splash effect
- Addressed an issue that may cause the magazines to disappear in Survival Mode
- Fixed the revive indicator error when the player is down in Survival Mode
- Fixed the wrong reloading animations for semi-auto shotguns
- Fixed several model and reload animation glitches for C96 Mauser Pistol
- Fixed the iron sight model error for Deagle
- Fixed the wrong model size of Kashtan Scope for AKM
- Fixed the wrong situation of the fire selector switch for MK18
- Fixed the bolt-pulling animation error for MK18
- Addressed miscellaneous interaction issues for Survival mode
