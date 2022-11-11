 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Soda Crisis update for 11 November 2022

2022/11/11 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9916845 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Level Editor

  • Multiple selection support

    • You can select multiple objects by pressing Ctrl or Shift key at Object List.
    • You can also select multiple objects by pressing Ctrl key at scene, or perform box selection by dragging mouse pointer.
    • Multiple selection can help you to edit the parameters of multiple objects at the same time, or batch copy/delete objects.

  • New asset category: Events

    • This category consists of level editor trigger and varied types of events.
    • The trigger drives the execution of events. It can be triggered by player or enemy. The timing can also be configured as needed.
    • The event will directly affect the level object, and the performance depends on event type.
    • This update introduces the following event types: Move from to, Set Active and Rotation. We will also bring other sort of triggers and events later.

  • New Objects: Virtual Platform (Black), Virtual Platform (White), Virtual Side Wall.

  • Added "Invincible" toggle for enemy.

  • Now you can override environment preset for blocks at Environment Settings.

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed issue where object's scale can be set via Rect Tool when scaling is disabled.
  • Fixed issue where the game camera would be at wrong position in some circumstances.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1592671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link