2022/11/11 Patch Notes

Level Editor
Multiple selection support
- You can select multiple objects by pressing Ctrl or Shift key at Object List.
- You can also select multiple objects by pressing Ctrl key at scene, or perform box selection by dragging mouse pointer.
- Multiple selection can help you to edit the parameters of multiple objects at the same time, or batch copy/delete objects.
New asset category: Events
- This category consists of level editor trigger and varied types of events.
- The trigger drives the execution of events. It can be triggered by player or enemy. The timing can also be configured as needed.
- The event will directly affect the level object, and the performance depends on event type.
- This update introduces the following event types: Move from to, Set Active and Rotation. We will also bring other sort of triggers and events later.
New Objects: Virtual Platform (Black), Virtual Platform (White), Virtual Side Wall.
Added "Invincible" toggle for enemy.
Now you can override environment preset for blocks at Environment Settings.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where object's scale can be set via Rect Tool when scaling is disabled.
- Fixed issue where the game camera would be at wrong position in some circumstances.
