DPET : Desktop Pet Engine update for 11 November 2022

Workshop Optimization

1.Workshop list page is optimized for infinite scrolling
2.Workshop supports Japanese resource packs
3.Fixed known bugs

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/RH48pUXqTK
If you like DPET, welcome to give a good comment on steam.

