The Faraway Land update for 11 November 2022

Inventory improvements

Build 9916414 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Sorting in a Chest
  • Replenishing the chest (add objects to the chest the same as those that are already in it)
  • Throwing away money (you can throw money out of inventory for another player)
  • Trashcan for unnecessary items (you can buy her recipe from the merchant on the first island)

  • Beautiful pictures while loading the game

