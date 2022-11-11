- Sorting in a Chest
- Replenishing the chest (add objects to the chest the same as those that are already in it)
- Throwing away money (you can throw money out of inventory for another player)
- Trashcan for unnecessary items (you can buy her recipe from the merchant on the first island)
- Beautiful pictures while loading the game
The Faraway Land update for 11 November 2022
Inventory improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
