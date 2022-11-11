《Your Blight November 11th Update Notice》

[November 11 Patch Notes]
- Reduced enemy stats in Easy mode.
-Fixed a phenomenon where achievements were not achieved even when suppressing the old warriors,
- Added information on the direction of progress after Seiri leaves the cemetery outside the parish
- Added direction to show the direction of the quest item when first encountering Radha
- Fixed the issue where the Radha Happy Story later did not appear
- Added direction to show the direction of the quest item when first encountering Yuri
- Some of the monsters that appear on Red Day will not appear on the first Red Day (Day 2).
- Fixed an issue where 'Signa Castle' was not opened even when exiting the castle street exit
- Added icons before encountering the boss in the ghetto street
- Corrected the phenomenon that the coordinates of moving places in some areas of the guards were incorrect.
- Fixed an issue where the 'Spear of the Sky' buff was applied in the ascetic battle
- Fixed so that when Yuri leaves the party, the journal disappears
- Notifies that HP decreases in the field for items that decrease HP
- Fixed an issue where the graphics were awkward when the main character watered from below during farming.
- The required quantity of Astringent Fruit Fertilizer (liquid) has been increased.
- Fixed an issue where the female npc on the Glory Gate Street could not be brought to the cathedral.
