Your Blight update for 11 November 2022

《Your Blight November 11th Update Notice》

[November 11 Patch Notes]

  • Reduced enemy stats in Easy mode.
    -Fixed a phenomenon where achievements were not achieved even when suppressing the old warriors,
  • Added information on the direction of progress after Seiri leaves the cemetery outside the parish
  • Added direction to show the direction of the quest item when first encountering Radha
  • Fixed the issue where the Radha Happy Story later did not appear
  • Added direction to show the direction of the quest item when first encountering Yuri
  • Some of the monsters that appear on Red Day will not appear on the first Red Day (Day 2).
  • Fixed an issue where 'Signa Castle' was not opened even when exiting the castle street exit
  • Added icons before encountering the boss in the ghetto street
  • Corrected the phenomenon that the coordinates of moving places in some areas of the guards were incorrect.
  • Fixed an issue where the 'Spear of the Sky' buff was applied in the ascetic battle
  • Fixed so that when Yuri leaves the party, the journal disappears
  • Notifies that HP decreases in the field for items that decrease HP
  • Fixed an issue where the graphics were awkward when the main character watered from below during farming.
  • The required quantity of Astringent Fruit Fertilizer (liquid) has been increased.
  • Fixed an issue where the female npc on the Glory Gate Street could not be brought to the cathedral.

