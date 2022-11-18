Update to Resident Evil Village

The following updates have been made to Resident Evil Village.
・Updated the display process of action guides in certain scenes of "Shadows of Rose".
・Fixed a minor gameplay bug.
・Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash in certain situations.
Changed files in this update