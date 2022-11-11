1、战场界面中增加了当前战场信息的直观显示，玩家可在战斗界面中按F3随时打开信息界面。
2、修复了第22关《大河阻击战》友军NPC的AI问题。
3、修正了黄金铠锻造特技的显示错误。
4、修复当武将存在多个武将增益或减益状态时，在战场武将信息界面使用键盘或手柄控制只能选到第一个状态的问题。
5、修复战场使用键盘或手柄控制时缺少技能效果范围显示的问题。
建安外史 The Tales of Jian An update for 11 November 2022
2022.11.11更新说明
