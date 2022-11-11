2022/11/11
1.修复：战斗结束，但时间不进行bug。
2.修复：缓存池对象bug。
3.修复：部分已知小bug。
神国：创造 update for 11 November 2022
2022/09/27 update log
2022/11/11
