神国：创造 update for 11 November 2022

2022/09/27 update log

2022/09/27 update log

2022/11/11
1.修复：战斗结束，但时间不进行bug。
2.修复：缓存池对象bug。
3.修复：部分已知小bug。
——————————————————————

