Tunguska: The Visitation update for 11 November 2022

Update 1.56-7 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9915799 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a feature in Ravenwood, where you can purchase a Shipping Bin from Venkat, after first purchasing the irrigating system (farm). With the Shipping Bin you can put any food, ammo, and serum in it, and every seven days they'll be collected and a payment will be left inside the bin for you. The payment will be about 1/3 of the item's base price.

  • Fixed a bug with turning in serum, causing one serum to be removed with no payment.

