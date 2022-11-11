- Reverted a recent change to update localization upon login which was timing out or taking a long time on some machines.
- Updated localization for various abilities and runes.
Pox Nora update for 11 November 2022
Minor hotfix for login issues
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Pox Nora (Unity-Win) Depot 201215
- Loading history…
Pox Nora (Unity-OSX64) Depot 201217
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update