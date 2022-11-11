 Skip to content

Pox Nora update for 11 November 2022

Minor hotfix for login issues

Build 9915688 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reverted a recent change to update localization upon login which was timing out or taking a long time on some machines.
  • Updated localization for various abilities and runes.

Changed files in this update

Pox Nora (Unity-Win) Depot 201215
  • Loading history…
Pox Nora (Unity-OSX64) Depot 201217
  • Loading history…
