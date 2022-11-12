laser damage bug
invisble enemy bug
Line of sight adjustments
Cancel Deploy trap
previous floor reload of enemy data bug
added item charges to loot names
Turrets causing infinite enemy turn bug
Mixing up ammo types when reloading with low ammo bug
High Explosive ammo stats change
distribution tables and rooms updates
Adjusted bonus ammo drops
Envirosuit equip / durability bugs
Sword of the Stars: The Pit 2 update for 12 November 2022
Hotfix 1.0.24.g
