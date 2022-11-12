 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sword of the Stars: The Pit 2 update for 12 November 2022

Hotfix 1.0.24.g

Share · View all patches · Build 9915670 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

laser damage bug
invisble enemy bug
Line of sight adjustments
Cancel Deploy trap
previous floor reload of enemy data bug
added item charges to loot names
Turrets causing infinite enemy turn bug
Mixing up ammo types when reloading with low ammo bug
High Explosive ammo stats change
distribution tables and rooms updates
Adjusted bonus ammo drops
Envirosuit equip / durability bugs

Changed files in this update

The Pit 2 Content Depot 1698631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link