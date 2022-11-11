- Fixed triggering Take All/Drop All when clicking on hex to open Interact and mouse is hovered over button
- Fixed searching site XP/Str note not scaling properly and added backgrounds to display
Pawsecuted update for 11 November 2022
Update Notes for v0.566
