Pawsecuted update for 11 November 2022

Update Notes for v0.566

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed triggering Take All/Drop All when clicking on hex to open Interact and mouse is hovered over button
  • Fixed searching site XP/Str note not scaling properly and added backgrounds to display

