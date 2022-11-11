 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spark The Battle Dog update for 11 November 2022

Patch update. Bug fixes and improved experience.

Share · View all patches · Build 9915220 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Progress display in stages.
    Better balance in difficulty.
    Best balance in the prize pool of coins per stage.
    Adjustment of enemy accumulation in each stage.
    Some artistic corrections.
    *Some sound fixes

Changed files in this update

Spark The battle dog Depot 1385591
  • Loading history…
Spark The Battle Dog Depot 1385592
  • Loading history…
Spark The Battle Dog Depot 1385593
  • Loading history…
Spark The Battle Dog Depot 1385594
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link