- Progress display in stages.
Better balance in difficulty.
Best balance in the prize pool of coins per stage.
Adjustment of enemy accumulation in each stage.
Some artistic corrections.
*Some sound fixes
Spark The Battle Dog update for 11 November 2022
Patch update. Bug fixes and improved experience.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Spark The battle dog Depot 1385591
- Loading history…
Spark The Battle Dog Depot 1385592
- Loading history…
Spark The Battle Dog Depot 1385593
- Loading history…
Spark The Battle Dog Depot 1385594
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update