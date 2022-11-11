 Skip to content

The Guardian Stone update for 11 November 2022

Hot Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Explosive eggs dropped from pets were damaging traps
  • when players would summon there mount, the player rotation was wrong
  • enemies would spawn right beside the crystal on inner quarters normal mode
  • Players could damage each other outside of the arena

Changed files in this update

