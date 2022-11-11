- Explosive eggs dropped from pets were damaging traps
- when players would summon there mount, the player rotation was wrong
- enemies would spawn right beside the crystal on inner quarters normal mode
- Players could damage each other outside of the arena
The Guardian Stone update for 11 November 2022
Hot Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
