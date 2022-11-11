Euryale's Gambit 1.0.12 patch notes

Euryale's Gambit 1.0.12 contains the following changes:
- Warning on flashbacks with option to skip
- Minor dialog changes to Lincoln Douglas debate
- Added dialog foreshadowing for Igret's plans regarding Stheno in Lincoln Douglas debate scene.
