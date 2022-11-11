 Skip to content

Euryale's Gambit update for 11 November 2022

Euryale's Gambit 1.0.12 patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Euryale's Gambit 1.0.12 contains the following changes:

  • Warning on flashbacks with option to skip
  • Minor dialog changes to Lincoln Douglas debate
  • Added dialog foreshadowing for Igret's plans regarding Stheno in Lincoln Douglas debate scene.

