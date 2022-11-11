- When playing a multiplayer Career or Creative mode game, the host can now load a saved game without returning to the pre-game setup screen. Upon selecting a saved game to load, all players will be asked to vote on whether to load the saved game, and if the vote is unanimous, the game will be loaded. (This feature is somewhat experimental. Use with caution and please report any bugs or crashes caused by it.)
- Slightly increased resource costs for the new armor+structure hybrid pieces.
- Pressing a ship's F1-F8 key while its parts are selected will now unselect the parts and select the ship.
- Bugfix: Multiplayer desyncs sometimes caused by trade ships jumping in via hyperjump gates.
- Bugfix: Weapon projectiles and beams were being rendered beneath the structure of the new armor+structure triangle piece.
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 11 November 2022
Update 0.20.20 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
