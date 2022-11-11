 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Cat Maze update for 11 November 2022

The Cat Maze Demo Close

Share · View all patches · Build 9914785 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi All:
The Cat Maze demo will be close in 14/11
if you want to try the game need be fast!!

indigo.game.prodcution

Changed files in this update

Depot 2143192
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link