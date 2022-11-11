Update 1.92

Added some control options for different ways to play. The usual set up still works, plus:
- Move using W/D/S/A
- Attack using the left mouse button
- Run using the right mouse button
- Search using the middle mouse button
Check it out!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added some control options for different ways to play. The usual set up still works, plus:
Check it out!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update