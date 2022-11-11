 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure update for 11 November 2022

Update 1.92

Share · View all patches · Build 9914591 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added some control options for different ways to play. The usual set up still works, plus:

  • Move using W/D/S/A
  • Attack using the left mouse button
  • Run using the right mouse button
  • Search using the middle mouse button

Check it out!

Changed files in this update

Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure Content Depot 1583691
  • Loading history…
Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure Linux Depot 1583692
  • Loading history…
Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure Mac Depot 1583693
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link