Ghost Song update for 11 November 2022

1.1.9b

Share · View all patches · Build 9914542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue re. sequence breaking NG+, so it's now safer to do so. Re-added hulking fist and motivator to items that carry over in a NG+ transition.

