Patch Notes: 11-11-2022

Hi,
For this week's patch I have several fixes:
- Fixed a bug where switching soldiers after throwing a grenade would make the soldier go back to the start of the throwing grenade animation.
- Fixed a bug where personal shields wouldn't appear in the Gear list (even if they could be equipped using AutoEquip).
- Fixed a bug where the Skill button could be pressed more than once when leveling up.
- Now the game automatically selects the next soldier if your current one has run out of action points (moving or executing an action).
- Fixed a minor bug where weapons list could still be open and showing weapons when switching from the Equipment tab to the Squad Selection Screen.
- Fixed a bug where tooltip could get stuck after closing equipment tab during Squad Selection Screen.
- Fixed a bug where pressing tab while soldier is shooting could allow changing target.
- Fixed a bug where Blood Rage animation for Krell'Sha Raider would get postponed if soldier was in cover.
- Now Star Map cursor will be hidden while enemy ships move.
- Transparent textures for jungle trees will have less opacity so it's easier to see through them.
There's more fixes coming but also I'm working in new maps and content.
Regards,
Jorge
