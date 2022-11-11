Day one patch (0.1.1)

Changes:
- Implemented better visuals so you know when you are and are not receiving reset points.
- Camera boundaries have been increased to allow for further movement around the world.
- Added a hotkey for the building button.
- Values for the reset points, tiles and calculations have been slightly adjusted to balance out the game. The world clock also has a slightly increased value which it is decreased by.
Fixes:
- Creative button no longer persists on screen when moving back from the create game screen to the main menu.
Changed files in this update