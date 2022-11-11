 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Polyion update for 11 November 2022

Day one patch (0.1.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 9914042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Implemented better visuals so you know when you are and are not receiving reset points.
  • Camera boundaries have been increased to allow for further movement around the world.
  • Added a hotkey for the building button.
  • Values for the reset points, tiles and calculations have been slightly adjusted to balance out the game. The world clock also has a slightly increased value which it is decreased by.

Fixes:

  • Creative button no longer persists on screen when moving back from the create game screen to the main menu.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1838981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link