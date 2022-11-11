 Skip to content

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 11 November 2022

Hotfix 1.0.26.hf2

Build 9914023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Measured power for Atom Renton is now properly saved
  • Fixed mod bonus parts bug
  • Drag index is now displayed in parking and map
  • Fixed "New and shiny" achievement
  • You can now tune I6 carburetor

