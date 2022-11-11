- Measured power for Atom Renton is now properly saved
- Fixed mod bonus parts bug
- Drag index is now displayed in parking and map
- Fixed "New and shiny" achievement
- You can now tune I6 carburetor
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 11 November 2022
Hotfix 1.0.26.hf2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
