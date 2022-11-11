ClientVersion 5539

Dota 2 update for 11 November 2022
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Voice of the Magus Cypher
Abilities
- Fiend's Grip: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/fiend_grip_damage/0with value of
70 110 150
- Fiend's Grip: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/fiend_grip_damage/valuewith value of
70 110 150
- Fiend's Grip: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/fiend_grip_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Nightmare: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/nightmare_tick_damage/0with value of
5 15 25 35
- Nightmare: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/nightmare_tick_damage/valuewith value of
5 15 25 35
- Nightmare: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/nightmare_tick_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Adaptive Strike (Agility): Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage_base/0with value of
55 65 75 85
- Adaptive Strike (Agility): Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_base/valuewith value of
55 65 75 85
- Adaptive Strike (Agility): Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_base/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Epicenter: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/epicenter_damage/0with value of
110 120 130
- Epicenter: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/epicenter_damage/valuewith value of
110 120 130
- Epicenter: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/epicenter_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Toss: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/toss_damage/0with value of
75 150 225 300
- Toss: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/toss_damage/valuewith value of
75 150 225 300
- Toss: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/toss_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Heavenly Jump: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/0with value of
25 50 75 100
- Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/valuewith value of
25 50 75 100
- Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Frostbite: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage_per_second/0with value of
100
- Frostbite: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_per_second/valuewith value of
100
- Frostbite: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_per_second/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Powershot: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/powershot_damage/0with value of
150 250 350 450
- Powershot: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/powershot_damage/valuewith value of
150 250 350 450
- Powershot: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/powershot_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Frost Shield: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/0with value of
20 30 40 50
- Frost Shield: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/valuewith value of
20 30 40 50
- Frost Shield: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Sleeping Dart: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/0with value of
150
- Sleeping Dart: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/valuewith value of
150
- Sleeping Dart: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Blink Strike: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/bonus_damage/0with value of
40 55 70 85
- Blink Strike: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/bonus_damage/valuewith value of
40 55 70 85
- Blink Strike: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/bonus_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Concussive Grenade: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/0with value of
25
- Concussive Grenade: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/valuewith value of
25
- Concussive Grenade: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Primal Roar: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/0with value of
150 225 300
- Primal Roar: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/valuewith value of
150 225 300
- Primal Roar: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Primal Roar: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/side_damage/0with value of
150 225 300
- Primal Roar: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/side_damage/valuewith value of
150 225 300
- Primal Roar: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/side_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Drums of Slom: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/base_damage/0with value of
110
- Drums of Slom: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/base_damage/valuewith value of
110
- Drums of Slom: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/base_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Poison Sting: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/0with value of
8 16 24 32
- Poison Sting: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/valuewith value of
8 16 24 32
- Poison Sting: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Fireball: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/0with value of
75
- Fireball: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/valuewith value of
75
- Fireball: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Breathe Fire: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/0with value of
80 160 240 320
- Breathe Fire: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/valuewith value of
80 160 240 320
- Breathe Fire: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Bad Juju: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/heal_damage/0with value of
40 50 60
- Bad Juju: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/heal_damage/valuewith value of
40 50 60
- Bad Juju: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/heal_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Power Cogs: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/0with value of
50 125 200 275
- Power Cogs: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/valuewith value of
50 125 200 275
- Power Cogs: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Rocket Flare: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/0with value of
80 120 160 200
- Rocket Flare: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/valuewith value of
80 120 160 200
- Rocket Flare: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Purification: Added new attribute
calculatespelldamagetooltipwith value of
1
- Inner Fire: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/0with value of
120 180 240 300
- Inner Fire: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/valuewith value of
120 180 240 300
- Inner Fire: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Spinner's Snare: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage_per_second/0with value of
100
- Spinner's Snare: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_per_second/valuewith value of
100
- Spinner's Snare: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_per_second/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Ice Path: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/0with value of
50
- Ice Path: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/valuewith value of
50
- Ice Path: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Firefly: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage_per_second/0with value of
20 35 50 65
- Firefly: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_per_second/valuewith value of
20 35 50 65
- Firefly: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_per_second/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Flaming Lasso: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/0with value of
35 55 75
- Flaming Lasso: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/valuewith value of
35 55 75
- Flaming Lasso: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Cold Feet: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Nether Strike: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/0with value of
125 200 275
- Nether Strike: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/valuewith value of
125 200 275
- Nether Strike: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Acid Spray: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/0with value of
20 25 30 35
- Acid Spray: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/valuewith value of
20 25 30 35
- Acid Spray: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Overgrowth: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/0with value of
75
- Overgrowth: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/valuewith value of
75
- Overgrowth: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Vendetta: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/bonus_damage/0with value of
300 450 600
- Vendetta: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/bonus_damage/valuewith value of
300 450 600
- Vendetta: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/bonus_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Mystic Snake: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/snake_damage/0with value of
80 120 160 200
- Mystic Snake: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/snake_damage/valuewith value of
80 120 160 200
- Mystic Snake: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/snake_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Hoof Stomp: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/stomp_damage/0with value of
120 180 240 300
- Hoof Stomp: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/stomp_damage/valuewith value of
120 180 240 300
- Hoof Stomp: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/stomp_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Reverse Polarity: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/polarity_damage/0with value of
75 150 225
- Reverse Polarity: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/polarity_damage/valuewith value of
75 150 225
- Reverse Polarity: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/polarity_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Ice Shards: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/shard_damage/0with value of
75 150 225 300
- Ice Shards: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/shard_damage/valuewith value of
75 150 225 300
- Ice Shards: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/shard_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Walrus Kick: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/0with value of
350
- Walrus Kick: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/valuewith value of
350
- Walrus Kick: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Fire Remnant: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/0with value of
100 200 300
- Fire Remnant: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/valuewith value of
100 200 300
- Fire Remnant: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Enchant Remnant: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/0with value of
450
- Enchant Remnant: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/valuewith value of
450
- Enchant Remnant: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Rain of Destiny: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/0with value of
60
- Rain of Destiny: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/valuewith value of
60
- Rain of Destiny: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Shield Crash: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage/0with value of
90 160 230 300
- Shield Crash: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/valuewith value of
90 160 230 300
- Shield Crash: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Astral Step: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/pop_damage/0with value of
150 250 350
- Astral Step: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/pop_damage/valuewith value of
150 250 350
- Astral Step: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/pop_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Firesnap Cookie: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/impact_damage/0with value of
70 140 210 280
- Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/impact_damage/valuewith value of
70 140 210 280
- Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/impact_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Bushwhack: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/total_damage/0with value of
75 150 225 300
- Bushwhack: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/total_damage/valuewith value of
75 150 225 300
- Bushwhack: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/total_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Solar Guardian: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/base_damage/0with value of
30 50 70
- Solar Guardian: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/base_damage/valuewith value of
30 50 70
- Solar Guardian: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/base_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Solar Guardian: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/land_damage/0with value of
130 160 190
- Solar Guardian: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/land_damage/valuewith value of
130 160 190
- Solar Guardian: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/land_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Unleash: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/pulse_damage/0with value of
50 100 150
- Unleash: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/pulse_damage/valuewith value of
50 100 150
- Unleash: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/pulse_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
- Rock Throw: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/base_damage/0with value of
325
- Rock Throw: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/base_damage/valuewith value of
325
- Rock Throw: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/base_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
1
