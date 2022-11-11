 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 11 November 2022

ClientVersion 5539

Build 9914001

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Voice of the Magus Cypher

Abilities

  • Fiend's Grip: Removed attribute AbilityValues/fiend_grip_damage/0 with value of 70 110 150
  • Fiend's Grip: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fiend_grip_damage/value with value of 70 110 150
  • Fiend's Grip: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fiend_grip_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Nightmare: Removed attribute AbilityValues/nightmare_tick_damage/0 with value of 5 15 25 35
  • Nightmare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/nightmare_tick_damage/value with value of 5 15 25 35
  • Nightmare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/nightmare_tick_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage_base/0 with value of 55 65 75 85
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_base/value with value of 55 65 75 85
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_base/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Epicenter: Removed attribute AbilityValues/epicenter_damage/0 with value of 110 120 130
  • Epicenter: Added new attribute AbilityValues/epicenter_damage/value with value of 110 120 130
  • Epicenter: Added new attribute AbilityValues/epicenter_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Toss: Removed attribute AbilityValues/toss_damage/0 with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Toss: Added new attribute AbilityValues/toss_damage/value with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Toss: Added new attribute AbilityValues/toss_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Heavenly Jump: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 25 50 75 100
  • Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 25 50 75 100
  • Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Frostbite: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second/0 with value of 100
  • Frostbite: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second/value with value of 100
  • Frostbite: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Powershot: Removed attribute AbilityValues/powershot_damage/0 with value of 150 250 350 450
  • Powershot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/powershot_damage/value with value of 150 250 350 450
  • Powershot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/powershot_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Frost Shield: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 20 30 40 50
  • Frost Shield: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 20 30 40 50
  • Frost Shield: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Sleeping Dart: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 150
  • Sleeping Dart: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 150
  • Sleeping Dart: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Blink Strike: Removed attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/0 with value of 40 55 70 85
  • Blink Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/value with value of 40 55 70 85
  • Blink Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Concussive Grenade: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 25
  • Concussive Grenade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 25
  • Concussive Grenade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 150 225 300
  • Primal Roar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 150 225 300
  • Primal Roar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute AbilityValues/side_damage/0 with value of 150 225 300
  • Primal Roar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/side_damage/value with value of 150 225 300
  • Primal Roar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/side_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Drums of Slom: Removed attribute AbilityValues/base_damage/0 with value of 110
  • Drums of Slom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_damage/value with value of 110
  • Drums of Slom: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Poison Sting: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 8 16 24 32
  • Poison Sting: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 8 16 24 32
  • Poison Sting: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Fireball: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 75
  • Fireball: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 75
  • Fireball: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Breathe Fire: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 80 160 240 320
  • Breathe Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 80 160 240 320
  • Breathe Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Bad Juju: Removed attribute AbilityValues/heal_damage/0 with value of 40 50 60
  • Bad Juju: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_damage/value with value of 40 50 60
  • Bad Juju: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Power Cogs: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 50 125 200 275
  • Power Cogs: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 50 125 200 275
  • Power Cogs: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Rocket Flare: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 80 120 160 200
  • Rocket Flare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 80 120 160 200
  • Rocket Flare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Purification: Added new attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 1
  • Inner Fire: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 120 180 240 300
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 120 180 240 300
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Spinner's Snare: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second/0 with value of 100
  • Spinner's Snare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second/value with value of 100
  • Spinner's Snare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Ice Path: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 50
  • Ice Path: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 50
  • Ice Path: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Firefly: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second/0 with value of 20 35 50 65
  • Firefly: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second/value with value of 20 35 50 65
  • Firefly: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Flaming Lasso: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 35 55 75
  • Flaming Lasso: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 35 55 75
  • Flaming Lasso: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Cold Feet: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Nether Strike: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 125 200 275
  • Nether Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 125 200 275
  • Nether Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Acid Spray: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 20 25 30 35
  • Acid Spray: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 20 25 30 35
  • Acid Spray: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Overgrowth: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 75
  • Overgrowth: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 75
  • Overgrowth: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Vendetta: Removed attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/0 with value of 300 450 600
  • Vendetta: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/value with value of 300 450 600
  • Vendetta: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute AbilityValues/snake_damage/0 with value of 80 120 160 200
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/snake_damage/value with value of 80 120 160 200
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/snake_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Hoof Stomp: Removed attribute AbilityValues/stomp_damage/0 with value of 120 180 240 300
  • Hoof Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stomp_damage/value with value of 120 180 240 300
  • Hoof Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stomp_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Reverse Polarity: Removed attribute AbilityValues/polarity_damage/0 with value of 75 150 225
  • Reverse Polarity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/polarity_damage/value with value of 75 150 225
  • Reverse Polarity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/polarity_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Ice Shards: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage/0 with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage/value with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Walrus Kick: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 350
  • Walrus Kick: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 350
  • Walrus Kick: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 100 200 300
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 100 200 300
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Enchant Remnant: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 450
  • Enchant Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 450
  • Enchant Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Rain of Destiny: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 60
  • Rain of Destiny: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 60
  • Rain of Destiny: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Shield Crash: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/0 with value of 90 160 230 300
  • Shield Crash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 90 160 230 300
  • Shield Crash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Astral Step: Removed attribute AbilityValues/pop_damage/0 with value of 150 250 350
  • Astral Step: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pop_damage/value with value of 150 250 350
  • Astral Step: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pop_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Firesnap Cookie: Removed attribute AbilityValues/impact_damage/0 with value of 70 140 210 280
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_damage/value with value of 70 140 210 280
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Bushwhack: Removed attribute AbilityValues/total_damage/0 with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Bushwhack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/total_damage/value with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Bushwhack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/total_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Solar Guardian: Removed attribute AbilityValues/base_damage/0 with value of 30 50 70
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_damage/value with value of 30 50 70
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Solar Guardian: Removed attribute AbilityValues/land_damage/0 with value of 130 160 190
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/land_damage/value with value of 130 160 190
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/land_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Unleash: Removed attribute AbilityValues/pulse_damage/0 with value of 50 100 150
  • Unleash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pulse_damage/value with value of 50 100 150
  • Unleash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pulse_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Rock Throw: Removed attribute AbilityValues/base_damage/0 with value of 325
  • Rock Throw: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_damage/value with value of 325
  • Rock Throw: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1

