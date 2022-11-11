Hotfix Patch v1.09.2

Hello all,
We just deployed a new important update. Here is what it includes.
Hotfix v1.09.2
- Fixed a critical bug of the campaign, related to submarines, which caused infinite (NAN) Victory Points calculations and permanently damaged them. Please note that old saves which had this problem cannot be cured, so you will have to restart the campaign.
- Fixed other campaign bugs which could freeze the campaign.
- Fixed an old formation problem which was caused when the player multi-detached a lot of ships into separate divisions. In that case the ship orders were corrupted and the ships stalled, creating many problems in formations with many ships.
- Fixed a rare problem which could cause AI to try to move with a speed higher than the max.
- Fixed old campaign problem causing issues of using DD Designs between 850 and 1100 tons.
- Quick addressing of campaign AI being unable to split its very large fleets, as they could not return to ports and form smaller fleets. A full improvement will come in the next major update.
- Balanced aspects of the shell types so that heavier shells are not overpowered. The cost of heavier shells is significantly increasing the gun costm, simulating the increased barrel wear and more complex mechanism to support a bigger shell and a larger charge.
- Shell dispersion adjustments.
- Battle AI adjustments.
Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team
Changed files in this update