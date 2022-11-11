Early Access Update 1 - Bug Fixes and Improvements

Changelog:
- Fixed a bug where buses would incorrectly show that they were in a shift and could no longer be used
- Fixed a bug where the game would freeze when starting a new game if the Microsoft Media Feature Pack was missing
- Fixed a bug that in rare cases you had to press Escape when starting the game to get to the main menu
- Fixed a bug that the line color could not be changed
- Added missing translations
- Text in the service center dialogs enlarged
- Inactive lines can now be hidden permanently
- Some other small bug fixes If your reported bug is not fixed here yet, we ask for a little patience. We try to process all reports as soon as possible!
Changed files in this update