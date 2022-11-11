 Skip to content

City Bus Manager update for 11 November 2022

Early Access Update 1 - Bug Fixes and Improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Fixed a bug where buses would incorrectly show that they were in a shift and could no longer be used
  • Fixed a bug where the game would freeze when starting a new game if the Microsoft Media Feature Pack was missing
  • Fixed a bug that in rare cases you had to press Escape when starting the game to get to the main menu
  • Fixed a bug that the line color could not be changed
  • Added missing translations
  • Text in the service center dialogs enlarged
  • Inactive lines can now be hidden permanently
  • Some other small bug fixes If your reported bug is not fixed here yet, we ask for a little patience. We try to process all reports as soon as possible!

