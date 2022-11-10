- Fixed an strange behavior when switching between a controller and a mouse. This was causing the movement indicator to disappear. This should be resolved now. I will be improving the controller movement handler for both d-pad and joystick. Stay tuned for more updates.
- Update a typo for the Dwarven Pickaxe relic
Chess Survivors update for 10 November 2022
Small Hotfix Patch (0.6.0.3)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
