Chess Survivors update for 10 November 2022

Small Hotfix Patch (0.6.0.3)

Chess Survivors update for 10 November 2022

Small Hotfix Patch (0.6.0.3)

Build 9913597

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an strange behavior when switching between a controller and a mouse. This was causing the movement indicator to disappear. This should be resolved now. I will be improving the controller movement handler for both d-pad and joystick. Stay tuned for more updates.
  • Update a typo for the Dwarven Pickaxe relic

