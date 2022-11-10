 Skip to content

仙侠世界2 update for 10 November 2022

2022年11月11日服务器维护公告

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

尊敬的上仙们：
我们将对全区进行停机维护，届时您将无法登陆游戏，维护时间根据实际情况可能会提前或者延后，对您造成的不便，敬请谅解。

维护时间：2022年11月11日6:00-7:00
维护范围：全区

更新内容：
1.修正元婴丹配方错误的问题。

