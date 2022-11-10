 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Darkness Reborn update for 10 November 2022

Version 1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9913282 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--Removed exploit with obtaining multiple swords of the same type
--Added widgets informing player about insufficient mana/souls

Changed files in this update

Depot 2186741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link