--Removed exploit with obtaining multiple swords of the same type
--Added widgets informing player about insufficient mana/souls
Darkness Reborn update for 10 November 2022
Version 1.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
--Removed exploit with obtaining multiple swords of the same type
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update