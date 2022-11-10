 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 10 November 2022

Update 2022.0.5

  • The fastest players, Championship, About the author, and Region selector (Online players + region select), were redone to use the full web versions.
  • New leaderboards were introduced: Best rating, most wins, most fastest laps, most podiums, most races, most XP. Those leaderboards are new; in order to appear in them, you need to participate in at least one race. All your previous progress will count.
  • In the future, you will be able to see your's position in the leaderboard once this concept of web views is fully tested.
  • MAKE SURE TO REPORT ANY NEW STABILITY ISSUES! :)
  • The stats are available on the web: https://www.engineevolution.eu/best-rating/ (others are under the section "Online Players")

