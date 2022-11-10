- The fastest players, Championship, About the author, and Region selector (Online players + region select), were redone to use the full web versions.
- New leaderboards were introduced: Best rating, most wins, most fastest laps, most podiums, most races, most XP. Those leaderboards are new; in order to appear in them, you need to participate in at least one race. All your previous progress will count.
- In the future, you will be able to see your's position in the leaderboard once this concept of web views is fully tested.
- MAKE SURE TO REPORT ANY NEW STABILITY ISSUES! :)
- The stats are available on the web: https://www.engineevolution.eu/best-rating/ (others are under the section "Online Players")
Engine Evolution 2022 update for 10 November 2022
Update 2022.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update