Zombie Gunship Survival update for 15 November 2022

Version 1.6.72

Version 1.6.72

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention Airmen! New challenges ahead!
New weapons are on the way. Get ready to see them in action!
New Upcoming Leaderboard Events
*Bug Fixes and System Optimisations

