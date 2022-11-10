v0.2f2 Hotfix

Hi everyone,

Some were experiencing long save/load times due to garbage collection in the save file after each death. The next time you load the game as usual, the garbage will be removed automatically. However, if you are still experiencing a very long loading time, consider starting a new game. In addition, trees and bushes now respawn every two hours. Due to a change in the save system, all trees, bushes and rocks will be back when you load the save.

CHANGE - reduced wood foundation building cost from 4 logs and 5 planks to 2 logs and 5 planks

CHANGE - increased iron spear damage from 18 to 21

CHANGE - flashlight is now brighter

CHANGE - trees and bushes now respawn every 2 hours, if not obstructed by structures

CHANGE - adjusted footstep sounds

FIX - fixed saving/loading time issue

FIX - enemies were playing wood hit sound when hitting the player

FIX - interaction keys can now be remapped in the settings

FIX - deer slid across the ground when the player approached it while it was grazing

FIX - plant beds can now only be harvested if there is enough inventory space

Kind regards