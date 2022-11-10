v0.2f2 Hotfix

Hi everyone,
Some were experiencing long save/load times due to garbage collection in the save file after each death. The next time you load the game as usual, the garbage will be removed automatically. However, if you are still experiencing a very long loading time, consider starting a new game. In addition, trees and bushes now respawn every two hours. Due to a change in the save system, all trees, bushes and rocks will be back when you load the save.
CHANGE - reduced wood foundation building cost from 4 logs and 5 planks to 2 logs and 5 planks
CHANGE - increased iron spear damage from 18 to 21
CHANGE - flashlight is now brighter
CHANGE - trees and bushes now respawn every 2 hours, if not obstructed by structures
CHANGE - adjusted footstep sounds
FIX - fixed saving/loading time issue
FIX - enemies were playing wood hit sound when hitting the player
FIX - interaction keys can now be remapped in the settings
FIX - deer slid across the ground when the player approached it while it was grazing
FIX - plant beds can now only be harvested if there is enough inventory space
Kind regards
