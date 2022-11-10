 Skip to content

Striving for Light update for 10 November 2022

Hotfix 0.7.0.0d

Build 9913020

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements
  • When enabling the twitch streamer checkbox you will also get a preview of your twitch link to make it easier to see if your player name matches your twitch name. 
  • The Aeodra dialog when choosing your arena reward now only triggers with 30% possibility instead of each time.  
Bugfixes
  • Fixed closed portal for secret boss rooms.
  • Fixed a bug which caused to reset the active map when leaving the new arena.
  • You now not need to switch scenes to trigger the unlock weapon/skills dialog from the NPCs in town.

