Hotfix 0.7.0.0d

Improvements
- When enabling the twitch streamer checkbox you will also get a preview of your twitch link to make it easier to see if your player name matches your twitch name.
- The Aeodra dialog when choosing your arena reward now only triggers with 30% possibility instead of each time.
Bugfixes
- Fixed closed portal for secret boss rooms.
- Fixed a bug which caused to reset the active map when leaving the new arena.
- You now not need to switch scenes to trigger the unlock weapon/skills dialog from the NPCs in town.
Changed files in this update