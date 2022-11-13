 Skip to content

Sapiens update for 13 November 2022

Minor Update 0.3.6

Build 9912845

0.3.6 is a minor update with the following changes:

  • Adds improved support for modding, and support for the new official "Moa" mod, available via Steam Workshop
  • Fixes crashes
  • Fixes issues with the notification text when injured while hunting
  • Fixes issue where tall aspens could be invisible in winter
  • Fixes issue with smoke and fire particles in certain world locations
  • Slow motion debug mode is now mapped to ctrl+9 instead of just '9' to avoid accidentally triggering it
  • Fixes issues with nomad tribes and migrating mob groups spawning when you are surrounded by water
  • Fixes issue where bones were not dropped after eating raw meat
  • Fixes issues with mammoth animations when attacking

