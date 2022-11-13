Minor Update 0.3.6

0.3.6 is a minor update with the following changes:
- Adds improved support for modding, and support for the new official "Moa" mod, available via Steam Workshop
- Fixes crashes
- Fixes issues with the notification text when injured while hunting
- Fixes issue where tall aspens could be invisible in winter
- Fixes issue with smoke and fire particles in certain world locations
- Slow motion debug mode is now mapped to ctrl+9 instead of just '9' to avoid accidentally triggering it
- Fixes issues with nomad tribes and migrating mob groups spawning when you are surrounded by water
- Fixes issue where bones were not dropped after eating raw meat
- Fixes issues with mammoth animations when attacking
