Dota 2 update for 10 November 2022
ClientVersion 5538
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese - Portugal, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, French, German, Greek, and Turkish
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy Gem
- Modified Economy Item: Vigil Odyssey
- Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy Head
- Modified Economy Item: Exile Unveiled
- Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy Weapon
- Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy Shoulder
- Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy Bracers
- Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy Belt
- Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy
English Localization
- DOTA_BattlePass2022_CandyPoints_Title:
Weekly Candy›
- DOTA_International2022_CandyShopTooltip_CandyExplanation:
- DOTA_International2022_CandyShopTooltip_RerollExplanation:
- DOTA_International2022_CandyShopTooltip_CandyHeader:
- DOTA_International2022_CandyShopTooltip_RerollsHeader:
- DOTA_International2022_CandyShopTooltip_CandyProgress:
- DOTA_International2022_CandyShopTooltip_CandyEarned:
- DOTA_International2022_CandyShopTooltip_RerollsAvailable:
- DOTA_International2022_CandyShopTooltip_RerollsEarned:
- DOTA_CandyShop_WeeklyRerolls:
- DOTA_BattlePass2022_CandyPoints_PlusOne:
- DOTA_BattlePass2022_CandyPoints_Reroll:
Abilities
- Mana Void: Removed attribute
has scepter upgradewith value of
1
- Rupture: Removed attribute
has scepter upgradewith value of
1
- Tree Grab: Removed attribute
has scepter upgradewith value of
1
- Thundergod's Wrath: Removed attribute
has scepter upgradewith value of
1
- Anchor Smash: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/attack_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
0
- Death Ward: Removed attribute
has shard upgradewith value of
1
- Heartstopper Aura: Changed spell immunity type from
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NOto
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_YES
- Heartstopper Aura: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/aura_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
0
- Primal Roar: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_radius/CalculateSpellDamageTooltipwith value of
0
- Shadow Wave: Removed attribute
has scepter upgradewith value of
1
- Shadow Wave: Added new attribute
calculatespelldamagetooltipwith value of
0
- Hookshot: Removed attribute
has scepter upgradewith value of
1
- Untouchable: Removed attribute
has scepter upgradewith value of
1
- Haunt: Removed attribute
has scepter upgradewith value of
1
- Shapeshift: Removed attribute
has scepter upgradewith value of
1
- Demonic Purge: Removed attribute
has shard upgradewith value of
1
- Overgrowth: Removed attribute
has scepter upgradewith value of
1
- Illuminate: Removed attribute
has shard upgradewith value of
1
- Mystic Snake: Removed attribute
has shard upgradewith value of
1
- Quill Spray: Removed attribute
has shard upgradewith value of
1
- Walrus PUNCH!: Removed attribute
has scepter upgradewith value of
1
- Stone Remnant: Removed attribute
has scepter upgradewith value of
1
- False Promise: Removed attribute
has scepter upgradewith value of
1
- Soulbind: Removed attribute
has scepter upgradewith value of
1
- Proximity Mines: Removed attribute
has scepter upgradewith value of
1
- Tempest Double: Removed attribute
has scepter upgradewith value of
1
Extra notes