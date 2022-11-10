 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 10 November 2022

ClientVersion 5538

Dota 2 update for 10 November 2022

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese - Portugal, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, French, German, Greek, and Turkish

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy Gem
  • Modified Economy Item: Vigil Odyssey
  • Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Exile Unveiled
  • Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy Bracers
  • Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy Belt
  • Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy

English Localization

  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_CandyPoints_Title: Weekly CandyCandyworks
  • DOTA_International2022_CandyShopTooltip_CandyExplanation: Play Dota or level your Battlepass for more candy. Turbo and Diretide earn half rewards. Boost your gains and maximum weekly candy by leveling your Battlepass.
  • DOTA_International2022_CandyShopTooltip_RerollExplanation: Win matches to earn more re-rolls.
  • DOTA_International2022_CandyShopTooltip_CandyHeader: Candy
  • DOTA_International2022_CandyShopTooltip_RerollsHeader: Re-rolls
  • DOTA_International2022_CandyShopTooltip_CandyProgress: Next Candy Progress:
  • DOTA_International2022_CandyShopTooltip_CandyEarned: Weekly Candy Earned:
  • DOTA_International2022_CandyShopTooltip_RerollsAvailable: Rerolls Available:
  • DOTA_International2022_CandyShopTooltip_RerollsEarned: Weekly Rerolls Earned:
  • DOTA_CandyShop_WeeklyRerolls: {d:rerolls_earned}/{d:rerolls_max} Weekly
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_CandyPoints_PlusOne: +1
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_CandyPoints_Reroll: Reroll

Abilities

  • Mana Void: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Rupture: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Tree Grab: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Thundergod's Wrath: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Anchor Smash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Death Ward: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Heartstopper Aura: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_YES
  • Heartstopper Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Primal Roar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_radius/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Shadow Wave: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Shadow Wave: Added new attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Hookshot: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Untouchable: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Haunt: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Shapeshift: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Demonic Purge: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Overgrowth: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Illuminate: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Quill Spray: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Walrus PUNCH!: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Stone Remnant: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • False Promise: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Soulbind: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Proximity Mines: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Tempest Double: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1

