- Decreasing the cost of a card by 1 in encounters now also grants Limited
- Forsaken and Enlightened now Limited
- Fix Preacher of the Altar granting permanent Fury instead temporary Fury
- The “Limited” keyword rule is now only applied after playing a card
- Fixed an issue with card in hand drawing order
- Fixed minor UI & localisation issues
- Fixed an issue that blocked targeting in certain fight configurations
- Improved VFX performance
- Improved volumetric lights performance
Beneath Oresa update for 10 November 2022
0.2.12 / 0.2.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
