Beneath Oresa update for 10 November 2022

0.2.12 / 0.2.13

Share · View all patches · Build 9912285 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Decreasing the cost of a card by 1 in encounters now also grants Limited
  • Forsaken and Enlightened now Limited
  • Fix Preacher of the Altar granting permanent Fury instead temporary Fury
  • The “Limited” keyword rule is now only applied after playing a card
  • Fixed an issue with card in hand drawing order
  • Fixed minor UI & localisation issues
  • Fixed an issue that blocked targeting in certain fight configurations
  • Improved VFX performance
  • Improved volumetric lights performance

