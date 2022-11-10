 Skip to content

Match Village update for 10 November 2022

Update 1.0.12

Build 9912172

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Monoliths are much more important to the game's economy in version 1.0.12, now they will always ask you to place a building type next to it, this means that if you place the correct building around to monolith, you will get a building coin and village points of course. This was done to balance the game's economy, making gameplay fairer.

Keep commenting on your experience with the game and leaving tips for improvements.

Thanks for the feedback!

Alysson N. Moraes,

Rising Moon Games.

