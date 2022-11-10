Nov 10th update

The main branch has been updated!
Notable changes:
- Improvements to AI
- New spymaster missions - Expose Agent Network (requires Scholarship) and Move Agent Network (requires Manor)
- Free laws from events no longer require having the prerequisite tech
- Team cloud games now allow teammates to play their turns in any order
- Steam workshop mod subscriptions are not installed until opening the Mods screen, show a notification when installing and install faster
- Many bug fixes and UI improvements
Full notes can be reviewed here:
https://github.com/MohawkGames/main_buildnotes/blob/main/Old%20World%20Release%20Update%2011-10-22
Changed files in this update