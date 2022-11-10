 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Old World update for 10 November 2022

Nov 10th update

Share · View all patches · Build 9912161 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The main branch has been updated!

Notable changes:

  • Improvements to AI
  • New spymaster missions - Expose Agent Network (requires Scholarship) and Move Agent Network (requires Manor)
  • Free laws from events no longer require having the prerequisite tech
  • Team cloud games now allow teammates to play their turns in any order
  • Steam workshop mod subscriptions are not installed until opening the Mods screen, show a notification when installing and install faster
  • Many bug fixes and UI improvements

Full notes can be reviewed here:
https://github.com/MohawkGames/main_buildnotes/blob/main/Old%20World%20Release%20Update%2011-10-22

Changed files in this update

Ten Crowns Windows Content Depot 597181
  • Loading history…
Ten Crowns OSX Content Depot 597182
  • Loading history…
Old World Linux Content Depot 597183
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link