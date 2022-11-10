Patch 3: Bug Fixes and Stability (Version 1.0.26)

Technical
- Fixed a bug where collecting all Teef in levels with a weapon pickup would not be counted properly.
- Fixed a bug in the Sewers where collected Teef would not be counted properly.
- Fixed an issue where collecting all Teef would not give enough currency to buy all unlockables in the Mek Shop.
- Fixed achievements, More Dakka! and More Flash!. People who met the requirements but did not receive the achievement will be rewarded on game launch.
- Fixed an issue that could cause options to not save correctly.
- Steam Big Picture and Steam Deck now open an on screen keyboard when using a controller on text input fields.
Changed files in this update