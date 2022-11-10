The Shiny Update

- A brand new map: We created a new big map with use the old locations and added with news and we will add more new in the future. The new map is bigger with 4x than the old map. You can read more about it in the "Improved Graphics "section.
- Moon and stars on the night time sky
- New physics vegetations and props: You can enable the new physics vegetations and props in the settings menu. You can push down and knock out these props and vegetations.
- Brand new segmenter optimization system: We made a new optimization system for the trees and big buildings optimization. This new system segment the map and load the nearest segments. This loading is visible in the left bottom corner on the display.
- Damage system: Now you can crash all vehicle in the game. Vehicles are have 4 damage state: [Normal -> Crashed body -> Crashed body with broken windscreen -> Crashed body with broken windscreen and broken engine] And you can crash vehicles in 4 direction (front, back, right, left) e.g.: if you get a hit from right your car will have crashed right doors.
- With the new damage system we added a new location on the map this location's name is Mojzi's Workshop: Here you can repair your vehicles and you can buy special tunings on some of your vehicles. e.g.: tuning rims, tuning hoods, neons, police kits and more.
- Tree chopping: We made a realistic tree chopping system. You can chop all trees on the map with a chainsaw after then you can cut long logs to small logs and after then you can chop these small logs to woods with an axe.
- New climbing system: We added a new climbing system to the trees, ladders.
- Money changing displayer hud:
- New save for all settings: Now your settings saves in a separate folder next to the game save folder.
- Save fixer system for old saves: You can fix your save to the new game version with a button in the main menu before you continue your game. If you have an old save you see this button in main menu if you not you can't see this button.
- New basket wheelbarrow: The first vehicle in game is back! This new vehicle got a new system and new model.
- Loot system: We add a new important feature in the game this is the new loot system. You can find cheap or expensive items in bus stops and in hunt towers by randomly. It's worth see!
- Hunt towers
- A soccer ball on the football field with a new ball shoot system
- New loading screen with loading state bar
- Logo item for Luis Play Andrade
- Logo item for FullFamily
- Speakers in the pub
- Whistling sound to dog manage
- Map hud open/close sound effect
- A new vinyl disk
- A new achievement
- Improved Graphics: We work much on the graphics improve. We improved the lights, the shadows, the textures and we replaced many models and we made new vegetations, trees and we used a new road system and we made beautiful and realistic roads to this new system.
- Improved nature's sounds: We made a new system to nature's sounds. You can hear different sounds by vegetations.
- Increased timescale: Longer days than in the old timescale.
- Raining: We've improved the rain effect and added road wetting and drying.
- Remodelled Ladik 1200: We fully remodelled the Ladik 1200 vehicle and we replaced the old systems to the new on this vehicle.
- Remodelled ÖTZ 50: We remodelled the ÖTZ 50 vehicle and we replaced the old systems to the new on this vehicle.
- Remodelled MK motorbike: We remodelled the MK motorbike.
- Map hud: We improved the map hud with new cool look, sign explanation and coordinate system.
- Hand space: Now you can get only one item in your hand.
- M.M. 250 tractor "drive joint" system
- Gear stick in buses
- Reduced deers spawn count
- Reduced deers sale price
- Increased small log sale price
- Increased cutted wood sale price
- Increased bale sale price
- Increased Ladik 1200 Carburetor buy price
- Increased rainy weather occurrence
- Increased MK motorbike engine power
- M.M. 180 tractor headlights color
- Improved smoking
- Bus traveling system: We improved the bus traveling system. Now you don't have wait for until the bus go around the map. If you get in a bus stop you wait only few seconds and the bus will arrive.
- Optimized electric poles with new cable system
- Optimized lamp lights
- Optimized fires
- Optimized grasses in the grasscutter mission
- Optimized snowfall
- Smoothed AI moves: We made a new move system to all AI character and animals e.g.: Granny, pigs, grasscutter man, swim girl...
- Smoothed cloud color by time transition
- Father's house model and added some mystery to it.
- Updated football field:
- Pause menu: We improved the pause menu with new transitions, new beautiful look and we added many new setting options. We fixed the music sliders and the settings menu all problem.
- Improved main menu
- Water tap hud bugs
- The plane ad problems
- Wind: We improved wind. Now grass wind is turnable to on/off and the grass is react to weather.
- Updated trains textures
- Updated Hi-Fi item
- Ice tire track
- Paint sprayers effects
- Improved hud
- Updated Main house
- Main house field: We added more new realistic crops and vegetations. We plan more with these in the future.
- The pause menu Graphics and Resolution settings "display " bug
- Fixed M.M. 250 tractor cabin
- Fixed M.M. 250 tractor mirrors
- Fixed deers hitbox
- Fixed Mulled wine vendor's radio
- Fixed gloves
- Fixed mute button in main menu
- Fixed the "four arms bug"
- Snowball spawner
- Crosshair bugs
- Fixed "the player fall under the map" detect system
- Fixed Hud bugs
- New language switch system
- 4 new language: We planned it and we made it! Now you can switch between 5 languages in the game. But if my friends don't help me and don't do beautiful and precise work with these translations this is never made.
Translators:
- Brazilian Portuguese: ronaldinhodh Youtube Channel
- French: FullFamily Youtube Channel
- Spanish: Luis Andrade Youtube Channel
- Hungarian: Márton Marcell [Main Dev]
Thanks my friends!
This list not include all changes!
Have a good game MVL players!
