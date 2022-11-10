Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.006) - Minor Update
- Bug Fix: When visiting Ashlan Bridge after activating Ashtondale gallegos still at the bridge.
- Bug Fix: When visiting Tarm after activating Ashtondale people were still under tarm in the cave.
- Bug Fix: One of the barricades at jasovil was incorrectly placed.
- Bug Fix: Fishing error due to the new currencies added to Ashtondale.
- Bug Fix: Smith were giving out the wrong weapons for alchemical silver ores.
- Bug Fix: Black screen when being led by the guard to the king after Ashtondale.
- Bug Fix: When visiting Red Mouse after activating Ashtondale Robben was still hanging out in bed.
Changed files in this update