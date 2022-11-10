 Skip to content

HORROR TYCOON update for 10 November 2022

Hotfix 0.9.8c

  • Fixed an issue where the test guest would immediately dissapear in The Forest.
  • Players can no longer build items when in the guest camera mode.
  • Unlocked Items will now carry over from level to level.
  • Spiderwebs are now easier to see when being placed.

