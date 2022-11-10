 Skip to content

Tinkertown update for 10 November 2022

Early Access 0.15.3

Early Access 0.15.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Japanese Font
  • Fixed an issue where fish would stop moving entirely if you pull their bait away
  • Fixed an issue where an advanced fireplace could not be destroyed with any tool
  • Fixed an issue where removed rails would block placing other items
  • Fixed an issue where Quests would sometimes not show up in NPC's Quest window, making it impossible for it to proceed / finish
  • Fixed an issue where the Heart of the Forest boss would take damage even when underground
  • Fixed a bug, where certain benches have a wrong collider
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes crops and tiles would be indestructible when placed inside a house (e.g. Tina's farm)
  • Fixed some issues that lead to errors in the backend that potentially caused other issues

