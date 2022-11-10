1：新增吊死鬼图鉴
2：boss释放技能添加冷却时间。
3：修复燃烧瓶对强盗不起伤害BUG 修复强盗刚出现使用万符决卡住的BUG
4：修复尸体燃烧可以被盗天魔攻无限吸取的BUG
5：修复制作物品时候将物品放商店格子，不消耗物品的BUG
6；人物闪避减少前置时间，增加一点位移距离
7：修复支线NPC死亡后支线仍然会触发得BUG
8：修复正道中途转邪道李半仙仍然出现并且无敌的BUG，师父不出现的BUG
9：修复蓄力时候使用技能动作卡住
镇邪 Zhenxie update for 10 November 2022
11月9日更新公告
