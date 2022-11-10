- Fixed that acquired remote controllers are now displayed semi-transparently.
- Fixed an application crash related to the reverse switch.
- Improved unstable behavior when the gravity of a suspended scaffold with a box on it reverses.
- W4-B-2: Fixed terrain covering the hanging monitor.
- Fixed drawing order problem between remote controller and some terrain decorations.
- Fixed an issue where the scale of a gimmick suspended by a string was broken.
Invercity update for 10 November 2022
Updated to v1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
