 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Invercity update for 10 November 2022

Updated to v1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9911098 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed that acquired remote controllers are now displayed semi-transparently.
  • Fixed an application crash related to the reverse switch.
  • Improved unstable behavior when the gravity of a suspended scaffold with a box on it reverses.
  • W4-B-2: Fixed terrain covering the hanging monitor.
  • Fixed drawing order problem between remote controller and some terrain decorations.
  • Fixed an issue where the scale of a gimmick suspended by a string was broken.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1943371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link